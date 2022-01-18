Man found dead on German School Road in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man was shot and killed in Richmond on Tuesday, police found him in a car near the shooting location.

According to the Richmond Police Department, they were called to the area just before 12:45 p.m. for a reported car crash and shooting.

The shooting took place nearby at the intersection of Janke Road and German School Road but the victim and vehicle were found at Glenway Drive.

Police said they found the shooting victim inside a car. He was the only one in the vehicle. Police said he died at the scene.