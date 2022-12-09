RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a scene that involves a crashed sedan in South Richmond.
Shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, officers were called to the 5600 block of Warwick Road for a reported shooting.
Around 4:30 p.m., a police spokesperson confirmed that a man was shot and killed. Police said the incident was linked to a shooting reported in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road — according to police, the man was shot at this location but was found on Warwick Road.
A spokesperson also confirmed that the victim used the silver sedan in an attempt to transport himself to a nearby hospital. Upon the arrival of first responders at Warwick Road, the victim was transported to the hospital by EMS — where he later died from his injuries.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533.
CORRECTION: A police spokesperson originally communicated inaccurate information — regarding the number of people injured– with 8News. The story is now updated to reflect the correct information.