RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a scene that involves a crashed sedan in South Richmond.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, officers were called to the 5600 block of Warwick Road for a reported shooting.

Around 4:30 p.m., a police spokesperson confirmed that a man was shot and killed. Police said the incident was linked to a shooting reported in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road — according to police, the man was shot at this location but was found on Warwick Road.

A spokesperson also confirmed that the victim used the silver sedan in an attempt to transport himself to a nearby hospital. Upon the arrival of first responders at Warwick Road, the victim was transported to the hospital by EMS — where he later died from his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

(Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News)

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533.

CORRECTION: A police spokesperson originally communicated inaccurate information — regarding the number of people injured– with 8News. The story is now updated to reflect the correct information.