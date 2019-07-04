Man killed, woman critically injured in shooting outside Stafford County gas station

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting outside a gas station in Stafford County Wednesday night.

Deputies were called around 10:15 p.m. to the 5 Twelve Gas Station on Garrisonville Road for a report of two people shot outside the business. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found two people in the parking lot who had been shot.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Laura Guadalupe Gomez-De La Cruz, 18, of Stafford County, was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition. A male, who was also shot, died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

An eye witness reported seeing a dark-colored Sedan leaving the parking lot of the business at a high rate of speed headed eastbound on Garrisonville Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Jamie Wright, at (540) 658-4450.