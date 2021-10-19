Man leads five police departments on overnight high-speed chase, crashes at Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people wanted in Maryland led Virginia State Police on an overnight high-speed chase with no headlights — ultimately crashing at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, VSP was called to assist in a pursuit that was initiated by the Maryland State Police Department (MSP) and Pocomoke Police Department (PPD).

The pursuit began on Route 13 of a 2011 Toyota Camry. The male driver and female passenger were wanted in Maryland with warrants on file.

The vehicle was speeding with no headlights illuminated. Once the vehicle was at the Virginia State Line, a VSP trooper attempted to stop the vehicle with spike strips but was unsuccessful, according to a release by VSP.

Police said the car continued speeding southbound Route 13 where Accomack County Sheriff’s Officers began to pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle reached speeds of 120 miles per hour.

The vehicle entered Northampton County and was handed to VSP as the primary control of the incident.

State police alerted tunnel personnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel that the pursuit was approaching at a high rate of speed to make sure nobody was in the toll lanes.

The driver continued to speed through the toll plaza at 90 miles per hour through the bridge.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Police attempted to slow the vehicle down but due to bridge repairs with one lane closed, they were unsuccessful.

The vehicle approached the North Channel high rise and lost control. Then the car struck a curb and spun out of control before flipping over and landing on its roof.

The driver, 34-year-old Christopher Northcraft, exited the vehicle through the rear glass and attempted to free the female passenger, 35-year-old Brandy Bowman.

She was entrapped inside so Bowman tried to run away. He went over the guardrail and fell to the ground 30 feet below the roadway.

Both Northcraft and Bowman were not wearing seatbelts when the crash happened and they both suffered major non-life threatening injuries.

They were flown from the scene to Norfolk General Hospital and State Police flew with both of them due to Northcraft being combative with rescue personnel.

Maryland State Police, Pocomoke Police Department, Accomack Sheriff’s Department and the Virginia State Police will be taking warrants out on Christopher Northcraft, of Brooklyn Park, Maryland.

The Commonwealth Attorney, Jack Thorton, was contacted and responded to the scene of the crash. He will be assisting in the ongoing criminal investigation.