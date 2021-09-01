Man lights object on fire, launches it into Virginia Department of Corrections building

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The search for a suspected arsonist is on in Culpepper County after someone lit an object and threw it into the window of a Virginia Department of Corrections building.

The Adult Probation and Parole office in the Town of Culpeper on Orange Road was set ablaze on June 16. The arson was committed just before 5 a.m.

Surveillance video was caught of the arson and according to Virginia State Police the video shows an adult man lighting something in his hand and throwing it into the building.

No one was inside of the building at the time of the fire.

State police say the suspect was wearing a white or grey sweatshirt and baggy pants at the time of the arson.

Anyone with information about the fire can call Virginia State Police at 540-829-7742.