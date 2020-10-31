Man linked to fatal shooting in Petersburg arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police said they have arrested a man linked to a fatal shooting that occurred in the city earlier this month.

The department said they were able to locate the suspect thanks to the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Jaquan Anderson taken into custody last night without incident on the 1200 block of Paul Street. Anderson has been charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending. Anderson is being held without bond.

At about 5:58 p.m. on Oct. 8, police said they were called to the intersection of Seaboard Street and Church Street for a person shot. When officers arrived they found Tyrell Fields, 25, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Fields was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the police or leave a tip at http://P3tips.com.

Correction: An earlier version of this story switched Anderson’s and Field’s names in the beginning of the third graph. For clarification, Anderson was taken into custody last night.

LATEST HEADLINES: