Man linked to Gilpin Court sexual assault, abduction wanted by police

Two suspects linked to incident already in custody, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a third man is wanted in connection with a sexual assault and abduction in Gilpin Court after two men linked to the assault were arrested.

Officers say Shaquan H. Hill, 21, of the 1100 block of North 2nd Street, remains at large.

Zekhaire A. Robinson, 20, of the 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue was arrested Feb. 16. Herbert E. Smith, Jr., 19, of the 1100 block of North 2nd Street was arrested on Jan. 28.

Zekhaire Robinson & Herbert Smith

Police say all three are linked to a sexual assault of a woman that occurred inside a Gilpin Court apartment on Jan. 25.

Anyone with information should call RPD Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or use Crime Stoppers or the P3 smartphone app.

LATEST STORIES: