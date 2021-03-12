Man linked to Nine Mile Road homicide identified as victim’s husband, family say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said they have arrested a man linked to Thursday’s homicide on Nine Mile Road — the victim’s family said he was married to her.

Police said Germaine Anthony Barlow, 40 of Henrico County, was taken into custody yesterday afternoon with no incident. He is currently being held without bond in the Henrico Jail West on a first-degree murder charge.

The victim has been identified as Tiffany Michelle Yellardy, 37, of Henrico county. Yellardy’s family identified Barlow as her husband.

HPD said at 2:29 p.m. they were called to the 1000 block of W. Nine Mile Road for the report of a suspicious situation. Once police arrived, officers found Yellardy inside an apartment home and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Katrina McLaughlin, the victim’s sister, said Yellardy’s 12-year-old daughter found her inside the home.

“My niece came home from school and found her momma like that. I got the call at 2:30, so there’s no telling how long she’d been laying in that apartment,” McLaughlin said.

“I want justice for my sister. She didn’t deserve this. She’s a hardworking mother.”

The department said detectives are continuing their investigation, working closely with the State’s Medical Examiner and Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.