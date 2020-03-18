RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected in a shooting that occurred last weekend.
Arriving officers in the 4900 block of Old Brook Road found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday, March 14, shortly after 11:50 p.m.
The shooting victim was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for 29-year-old Franklin I. Gregg, Jr. He is wanted for attempted murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Florida senator leading charge to help small businesses during coronavirus outbreak
- Man linked to Old Brook Road shooting wanted for attempted murder
- Police ID man found shot to death on Mechanicsville Turnpike
- Henrico nonprofit delivering meals to seniors with virus concerns
- Health officials launch coronavirus hotline to answer Richmond residents’ questions