Man linked to Old Brook Road shooting wanted for attempted murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected in a shooting that occurred last weekend.

Arriving officers in the 4900 block of Old Brook Road found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday, March 14, shortly after 11:50 p.m.

Franklin I. Gregg, Jr., 29

The shooting victim was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for 29-year-old Franklin I. Gregg, Jr. He is wanted for attempted murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods.

LATEST HEADLINES: