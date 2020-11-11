Man linked to Petersburg shooting death captured in Colonial Heights

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old linked to the shooting of a 23-year-old in Petersburg last month is now in police custody.

Travis Nicholas was captured in the 200 block of Lakeview Park Road in Colonial Heights. He was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Kintrez Moyler.

According to police, Moyler was killed in the 1100 block of Wythe Street on Sept. 24, around 3 p.m.

Nicholas is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with the intent to marijuana, with additional charges pending.

More Crime Coverage From 8News