Man linked to violent threats made against Virginia Dominion solar construction site arrested in Georgia

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man linked to several violent threats made to contract workers at the new Dominion solar panel construction site has been arrested, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the threats were revived from Dec. 2-8. A contractor’s family member told 8News the messages that stated if they didn’t stop working, they would be shot from the woods nearby.
After it was reported to the Sheriff’s Office, the LCSO said they had uniformed officers secure the area around the construction site and began an in-depth investigation. After conducting interviews and collecting evidence, the office said they were able to identify a person of interest.
Eric Hardy Sr. was picked up without incident by the US Marshalls in Americus, Ga. at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 10. Hardy is currently being held at Sumter County Jail awaiting extradition back to Virginia.
“These threats were taken very seriously, our detectives did a great job of developing a person of interest, sifting through the evidence and quickly obtaining warrants”, says Sheriff Donald Lowe. “LCSO Officers were utilized to secure the site during this incident, ensuring the public was never in any danger.”
This incident remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234, or anonymously to the Louisa County Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.
