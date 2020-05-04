Man mowed woman’s lawn, then stole cash & jewelry from her home, deputies say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man suspected of stealing from a Stafford County residence is now behind bars.
According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Bushey, 22, was mowing the victim’s lawn when she left for work. Once she returned, she found that a speaker, jewelry and cash were missing.
Bushey was still outside in the area when the victim noticed her belongings were gone.
Deputies say they located a drunken Bushey on a bicycle in possession of a stolen watch and ring.
A search of Bushey’s home revealed other items that were stolen from the victim’s residence.
Bushey is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on the following charges:
- breaking and entering
- grand larceny
- credit card theft
- public intoxication
