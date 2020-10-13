Man who offered to help elderly woman with groceries at Henrico Aldi, then stole her purse, in custody

Local authorities are searching for this man who they say stole a purse from an elderly woman Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say a man attacked an elderly woman while she was leaving Aldi Sunday afternoon after he asked if she needed help with her groceries.

Police say that man is now in custody.

According to police, the suspect loaded the woman’s groceries into her car but then proceeded to steal her purse. The incident happened at the Aldi in the 6200 block of West Broad Street.

“The victim was pulled to the ground and drug approximately 10 feet; her purse was then stolen,” Henrico Police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Henrico Police released the following footage of the suspect inside the Aldi store.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective K. Johnson at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

