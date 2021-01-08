Man pleads guilty to assaulting postal worker in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man plead guilty on Friday to attacking a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Gilpin Court.
The assault was caught by video surveillance. The attacker, identified as 45-year-old Erriette Williams, approached the USPS worker and took a parcel key from him. He then tried to convince the mail carrier to take back the parcel key and punched him in the face.
The victim suffered lacerations to his face and later needed medical attention.
According to United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger, Williams will be sentenced on May 7. The maximum possible penalty for his crime is 20 years in prison but it is not likely for someone to serve the maximum sentence.
