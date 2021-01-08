Man pleads guilty to assaulting postal worker in Gilpin Court

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man plead guilty on Friday to attacking a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Gilpin Court.

The assault was caught by video surveillance. The attacker, identified as 45-year-old Erriette Williams, approached the USPS worker and took a parcel key from him. He then tried to convince the mail carrier to take back the parcel key and punched him in the face.

The victim suffered lacerations to his face and later needed medical attention.

According to United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger, Williams will be sentenced on May 7. The maximum possible penalty for his crime is 20 years in prison but it is not likely for someone to serve the maximum sentence.