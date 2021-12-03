Man pleads guilty to three April murders, including Belt Atlantic apartment shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kevon Bynum plead guilty in court on Friday to murdering 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter as well as 18-year-old Vinshaun Johnson.

Hill and her daughter were two of the five people shot at the Belt Atlantic apartments on Midlothian Turnpike on April 27. The other three shooting victims were taken to the hospital. The other victims were Hill’s 11-year-old niece, a 15-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman.

The shots were fired at an open courtyard in the apartment complex that Richmond said was full of children. Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith described the two women and three girls as innocent bystanders who were enjoying the nice weather outside when shots started being fired.

Bynum plead guilty to two count of first degree murder and three counts of malicious wounding in connection to the shooting. There are four other suspects who are still awaiting trail for the mass shooting. Richmond Police previously identified the suspects as Kevon Bynum’s twin Kavon Bynum, Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry.

He also plead guilty to killing Johnson in a shooting on April 7 on Montvale Avenue. Bynum entered a guilty plea for a first degree murder charge and a firearm charge in connection to the murder of Johnson.

According to Richmond Police, the 18-year-old was shot and killed around 4:30 a.m. Police were called to the scene that morning where they found Johnson unresponsive in the roadway. Another teenage boy was taken from the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Bynum was first charged in connection to the Belt Atlantic shooting and then in June, Richmond Police announced he had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the Montvale Avenue shooting.