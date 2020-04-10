Man recovering after overnight shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting overnight in Richmond.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Williamsburg Road around 1 a.m. Friday and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital. No further update on his condition was given by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

