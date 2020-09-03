Man sentenced to 22 years for shooting that killed 9-year-old Markiya Dickson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Quinshawn Betts has been sentenced to 22 years in prison and supervised probation for the killing of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson. Betts is one of three men convicted in the killing of the little girl.

He was sentenced on Thursday for 40 years with 26 years suspended for the charge of second murder. Betts also received 20 years with 20 years suspended for malicious wounding charges and eight years for firearm charges.

Dickson was hit by a stay bullet during a Memorial Day cookout with her family at Carter Jones Park in May of 2019.

Dickson’s family said that during the cookout, men on the basketball court started shooting into a crowd at the park and Dickson was running to safety when she was struck. An 11-year-old boy and a man were also shot but survived.

Dickson passed away at the hospital.

Jermaine Davis and Jesus Turner, the two other suspects in her death, have been also charged with murder.

Turner went to trial earlier this month. He was charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

