NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Washington state man was sentenced to over a decade in prison for trafficking drugs across international lines.

Court documents show that 44-year-old Juan Gabriel Rodriguez-Preciado aided in the trafficking of drugs between a Mexican cartel and a regional drug trafficking organization.

The organization, run by 37-year-old Adian Barth, was based in Chesterfield.

Throughout July and August 2019, Rodriguez-Preciado stayed at a place in Richmond owned by Barth. It was during that time that he helped to traffic cocaine. He distributed about 10 kilograms of cocaine every other week.

Rodriguez-Preciado collected approximately $30,000 per kilogram, which was sent back to Mexico.

He was sentenced on Thursday to 145 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine.

Previously, Barth was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for charges of conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of cocaine.