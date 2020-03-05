Man sentenced in Mother’s Day homicide at Chesterfield shopping center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man charged in connection with a homicide that occurred at a Chesterfield shopping center last May was sentenced Thursday.

Darren Douglas was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended for conspiracy to commit murder, according to court records. Murder and firearm possession charges were dropped.

Responding officers around 5:15 a.m. on May 12, 2019, found 27-year-old Dwayne R. Reid, of Newport News, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Chippenham Square Shopping Center. He later died at a local hospital.

Douglas pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Following his release from prison, Douglas will be under indefinite supervision.

A second suspect, Rudane L. Graham, remains at large. He is wanted for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the fatal shooting.

