Man sentenced to over 30 years in prison for murder of Richmond 9-year-old

20-year-old Jesus Turner of Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of three men found guilty of shooting and killing 9-year-old Markiya Dickson at a Memorial Day cookout in a Richmond city park was sentenced to 33 years in prison on Thursday.

There were 23 shots fired during the 2019 shootout, killing Markiya and injuring an adult man and 11-year-old boy.

According to Richmond City Circuit Court records, Jesus Turner of Chesterfield County received the following sentencings for a combination of charges:

  • First degree murder — 20 years
  • Use of a firearm in commission of a felony — three years
  • Use of a firearm in commission of a felony — five years
  • Malicious wounding — five years

Turner received the harshest charges compared to Jermaine Davis and Quinshawn Betts — the other two men who participated in the deadly shootout. He was the only one found guilty of first-degree murder.

However, his sentencing was identical to Davis’s. In July, a jury sentenced Davis to 33 years in prison, and Betts was sentenced to 22 years in prison in September 2020.

