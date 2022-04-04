STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they served Cortez Smith, 34, with a warrant for disorderly conduct after he boarded an elementary school bus and shouted profanity and threats at children.

According to a press release, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon. Smith believed the Stafford County Public School children were responsible for bullying.

Smith directed threats at both the students and their families before storming off the bus.

The bus was stopped in the Shadow Woods subdivision and had about 23 students on board at the time of the incident.

Cortez is not permitted on any school property, including school buses.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office maintains their excellent relationship with Stafford County Public Schools and ensures their commitment to the safety and well-being of students and staff. This is an ongoing investigation.