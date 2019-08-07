Man shot after charging deputy with knife, gun at Louisa cemetery found guilty of assault

The 22-year-old faces up to five years in prison

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old man has been guilty of assaulting a Louisa deputy in a shooting at Hillcrest cemetery earlier this year.

Michael T. Rowe was convicted of a felony assault of a police officer, the Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney said Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on April 6, when Rowe walked to a cemetery carrying weapons and called 911 asking for an officer to respond.

When a Louisa Deputy arrived, Rowe expressed that he was upset over his court problems involving family members.

According to Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire, the deputy tried to calm Rowe down and asked him to drop his knife.

The incident lasted several minutes in which Rowe told the deputy that he had a gun and that the deputy needed to shoot him. The deputy told the 22-year-old that was not going to happen.

“Rowe pulled out a handgun and charged the deputy with the knife in one hand and the handgun in the other,” McGuire said.

The Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney said the deputy shot at Rowe.

“It is sad some people facing mental health problems choose to use police as their weapon of choice,” McGuire said. “They are so consumed with trauma they don’t think of the psychological impact thrust on officers and their families.”

Rowe apologized to the officer after the shooting, McGuire added.

Rowe is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21, 2019, and faces up to five years in prison.