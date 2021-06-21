Man shot and killed in Richmond on Treehaven Drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead following a shooting in Richmond’s southside on Monday night.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to Southwood Parkway around 6:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Once in the area, they discovered the shooting had occurred on Treehaven Drive, not far from Southwood Parkway and Hull Street Road.

There they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

