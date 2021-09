RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead following a shooting on 26th Street in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the victim was found shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. First responders determined he had a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.