Man shot and killed on West Bacon Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was pronounced dead at a crime scene Tuesday night.

According to authorities, RPD officers were called to the 600 block of West Bacon Street for the report of a person down. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that gunshots were heard in the apartment complex around 8:20 p.m.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.