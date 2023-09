RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.

Officers rushed to Willoughby Court around 6:45 p.m., about a mile from the Broadrock Sports Complex. They found the victim with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The department hasn’t released any suspect information. If you have a tip, you can call Richmond Police or Crime Stoppers.