RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have identified a man who was shot and killed Sunday night.

Authorities identified the victim in Sunday’s homicide on Erich Road as Ricky G. Seldon, a male in his 30s.

Officers said they found Seldon suffering from a gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Erich Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.