Man shot during fight over parking spot, shooter still on the run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police are searching for a shooter after a fight over a parking spot escalated on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 12000 block of Perdue Springs Loop around 3 p.m. Police were called to the scene for calls of a shooting and on the scene they located one adult male victim.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The fight that led to the shooting started after a group of people began arguing over a parking spot.

Police described the suspect as a black male wearing a red hooded shirt.

Information can be reported to Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.