PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot early Saturday morning in Petersburg, according to a social media statement by Petersburg Police.

The incident occurred sometime before 2:26 a.m. Saturday morning on Hannon Street.

@PBurgPolice are in the 500 blk of Hannon St where a shooting investigation is underway after a male was shot. We are in the early stages of the investigation & have no suspect information. Anyone with information are asked to call (804)861-1212 or @ https://t.co/zMqXhvJLuV. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) September 11, 2021

Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact Petersburg police at (804) 861-1212 or use the p3tips mobile app.

