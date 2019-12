Richmond, Va., (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot overnight in Richmond.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Walmsley Blvd for a report of a person shot at 1:27 a.m. Sunday morning.

Once on scene, officers discovered a man who had been shot at least one time.

He was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.