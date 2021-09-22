Man shot in back and leg during Hopewell shootout

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Hopewell on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was taken to John Randolph Medical Center by a friend. There staff determined he had been shot in the lower back and upper leg. He was treated at the hospital and then taken to Chippenham Hospital for more treatment.

Currently he is the only victim of what police describe as an “exchange of gunfire” that occurred at an apartment complex on Davisville Court. The Hopewell Police Department responded to the scene after receiving shots fired calls around 2:15 p.m.

The shootout involved multiple suspects. Police are asking for help from the public to find them. Anyone with information can call Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.