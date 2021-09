RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police were called to the Parkway Shopping Center on Jahnke Road for a shooting on Thursday night.

According to the Richmond Police Department, one man was shot inside of a car in the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police said there is no danger to the public at this time. Anyone information can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.