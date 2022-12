RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Creighton Court Sunday evening.

An officer patrolling in the area found a 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound around 8:41 pm. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Stay with 8News for updates.