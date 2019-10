RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Mosby Court early Wednesday morning.

Richmond Police said they responded to the 700 block of Mosby Court after midnight for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.