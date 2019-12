RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Police are investigating the third shooting happening Sunday.

At 5:24 Pp.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of Accommodation Street for a shooting. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.