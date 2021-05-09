Man shot in Petersburg Sunday afternoon

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 1700 block of West Clara Drive for reports of a person down. Once on the scene, police found a person shot.

Investigators with the department said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or at P3tips.com.

