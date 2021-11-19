Man shot in the head on Poplar Street in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed in a Petersburg shooting on Friday night.

According to Petersburg Police, they were called to a shooting on Popular Street in Petersburg’s West End around 8:15 p.m.

There they found a man laying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police are now conducting a death investigation and working to determine who was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or go to www.P3tips.com.