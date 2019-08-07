1  of  4
Man shot in leg following argument in Amelia County

Crime

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 39-year-old man was shot in Amelia County after an argument lead to a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they received the call at 3:30 a.m. and responded to a home on Amelia Springs Road. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a serious but non-life threatening wound.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies are working to identify the suspect described as a white man in his mid-30’s, medium build, with dark brown hair.

Anyone with information please contact Amelia Crime Solvers (804-561-5200) or the Sheriff’s Office (804-561-2118). 

