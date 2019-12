HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a Hopewell man is recovering after being shot in the leg Tuesday night.

Police say it happened in the 100 block of South 15th Avenue just before 10 a.m. A four-door passenger vehicle was seen leaving the area and heading east on Buren Street right after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284.