RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department found a man shot near Pollard Park on Friday afternoon.

Richmond Police arrived at Hawthorne Avenue and West Ladies Mile Road around 2:15 p.m. after a bicyclist called to report he was shot in the leg.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word yet from police on the suspected shooter.

