Police: 49-year-old man shot, killed in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a 49-year-old man was shot and killed in Hopewell Wednesday night.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Brooklawn Avenue for a shooting. There, officers found a victim, identified as Jimmy Darrelle Beverly, inside a home suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead by responding EMS personnel.

Beverly was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app. #

