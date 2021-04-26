Man shot, killed on Hull Street in Richmond early Monday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in his 50’s.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Hull Street Road early Monday morning at 12:08 a.m. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Mark Adamson.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.