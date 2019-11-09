Man shot multiple times in Charles City County dies at scene

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting left one man dead early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 8400 block of Little Elam Road about a multiple gunshot incident at 2:35 a.m. When they arrived they found a black male with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Minutes later he was pronounced dead by the Charles City County EMS team.

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police are investigating the situation and trying to identify the victim.

If you have any information, contact the Charles City County Sheriff’s Department at (804) 829-9265.