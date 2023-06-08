CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A reported “incident” on Interstate-95 caused significant delays and backups early Thursday morning — and police have since revealed that it was due to a shooting.

Virginia State Police is investigating an interstate shooting that occurred at 3:45 a.m. on June 8. The southbound lanes of I-95 near the Bells Road and Willis Road exits made up the area where the scene occurred.

A 31-year-old man from Chester was driving a Hyundai Elantra before being hit by gunfire through the driver-side window. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting incident is now under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Richmond Field Office. If you have information related to the shooting, you are urged to contact VSP at 804-609-5656.