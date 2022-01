RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– One man is hurt after a shooting on the city’s southside Saturday morning.

Richmond police responded to an assault call on the 2100 block of Dinwiddie Avenue just after 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

According to police, there are no suspects at this time. Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.