CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot in North Chesterfield early Sunday morning, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police say they received a call for a suspicious vehicle on Chinaberry Drive at around 6:00 am, and discovered a man who had been shot when they investigated the area.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-066.