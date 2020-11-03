Man shot to death in Fairfield Court identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Marcellus Taylor was shot and killed in Fairfield Court Monday afternoon.
Richmond Police said they responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Phaup Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Nov. 2. He died at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The Major Crimes division’s detectives are going through leads but are still asking for the public’s help concerning this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
