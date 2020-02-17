Man sought for stealing cigarettes, candy from Henrico store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say a man walked into a convenience store for cigarettes and candy, and when his card declined, left with the items.

Officers asked the question ‘willing to go to jail, just for some cigarettes?’ in a Facebook post Monday, one day after the theft occurred. According to police, it happened in the 4000 block of Glenside Drive.

The man, last seen wearing a black stocking cap, dark jacket and camouflage pants with a full beard, was picked up by a green sedan, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

