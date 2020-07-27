Man sought in Colonial Heights road rage shooting incident

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A road rage shooting incident in Colonial Heights now has a suspect, according to authorities.

Now police need help identifying the alleged culprit.

Colonial Heights Police Department has released images of who they believe is responsible for a gunfire exchange on Sunday, July 26. Authorities say an unidentified man had an altercation with another driver in the 1600 block of the Boulevard and later at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Franklin Avenue.

“The suspect exited his vehicle with a rifle and fired numerous rounds at the victim’s vehicle while it was traveling on Maple Avenue,” police stated. “The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.”

Police described the suspect as a man with short hair, thin build and 5-foot-10-inches in stature.

Anyone who can identify the suspect and/or the vehicle the suspect was driving is asked to contact police at (804) 520-9327 or the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers.

