Henrico Police looking for suspect in Patterson Avenue robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are looking for the man who robbed a local convenience store on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Authorities say a man entered the convenience store on the 8600 block of Patterson Ave and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then ran away with cash.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

